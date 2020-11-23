Fans notice goof in ‘The Mandalorian,’ make hilarious comparisons to ‘Game of Thrones’

Rock Hill Herald Logo
It’s been a hot minute since the social media world imploded over a popular show gaffe since the venti-sized Starbucks “Game of Thrones” incident of 2019. Argus-eyed fans of Disney+’s uber popular series “The Mandalorian” caught sight of another faux pas during the latest season 2 episode: a man in a T-shirt and jeans.

The error took place during a scene where Mando (played by Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, who also directed the episode) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) team up during a fight sequence. A crew member is clearly in plain sight to the left of the scene... which would probably make sense if the scene didn’t take place inside an — oh, I dunno — Imperial base.

Fans were quick to hop on Twitter, fingers anxiously itching to tweet jokes revolving around the goof.

The incident was quickly compared to two well-known “Game of Thrones” gaffes that went down during the final season of the hit HBO series. The first was a coffee cup that was spotted next to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) during the fourth episode of the fantasy series’ eighth season.... which would probably make sense if the scene didn’t take place in — oh, I dunno — Winterfell. The second was a random truck that appeared during another scene, which fans jumped all over. Both were odd, but then again, it was a show with dragons and a lady who was like 400 years old so anything is possible.

