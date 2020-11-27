National
Teen going 107 mph was getting crickets to ‘feed his geckos,’ Tennessee cops say
He wanted crickets, but he got a ticket.
Jacob Fannon, 18, was allegedly speeding down Interstate26 at 107 mph on Wednesday — 42 mph over the speed limit — when the Mustang he was driving was spotted by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and pulled over.
Fannon had a unique explanation for his high rate of speed: he was “on his way for crickets to feed his geckos,” according to the THP.
Fannon’s excuse wasn’t enough to get him off with a warning.
“This is the type of violation we want to proactively intercept before a sure fatality!” THP said in a social media post.
According to a THP report, Fannon was cited with speeding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and possession of a suspended license, WJHL reported.
Comments