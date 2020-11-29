Dad is shot on Thursday — and again on Sunday — by daughter’s ex, Texas police say

A father in Texas was shot twice in the same week by his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, police say.

The man was fast asleep when between six and eight bullets tore through his Houston home just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said, KTRK reported.

One of the bullets hit the man in the chest, according to KRIV.

The man, described as being in his 40s, was taken the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive, the outlet reported.

Police say the shooter is believed to be the man’s daughter’s ex-boyfriend, and the suspect is believed to have targeted the victim only two days before, according to KRIV.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The victim’s daughter told police that her ex-boyfriend shot her dad in the ankle on Thursday, KHOU reported.

She also said that her ex had been following her on Saturday as well as earlier in the week, according to the outlet.

The daughter doesn’t live at her father’s home, KTRK reported.

Police are searching for the suspect, according to the outlet.

An investigation is ongoing, KHOU reported.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER