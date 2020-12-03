‘Giant volcano’ may be hidden beneath waters off Alaska’s southern coast, experts say

A giant, undiscovered volcano may exist beneath the waters surrounding a group of small islands off Alaska’s Aleutian chain, according to the American Geophysical Union. John Lyons/USGS.

A giant and very much alive volcano may be hidden beneath the waters surrounding Alaska’s central Aleutian Islands chain, according to the American Geophysical Union.

Researchers from various fields and organizations gathered evidence that suggests the island chain makes up one massive volcanic crater.

“If the researchers’ suspicions are correct, the newfound volcanic caldera would belong to the same category of volcanoes as the Yellowstone Caldera and other volcanoes that have had super-eruptions with severe global consequences,” according to the news release from the A.G.U.

Data supporting the giant caldera theory will be presented at the AGU’s Fall Meeting on Monday, officials said in the release. The researchers include representatives of the Alaska Volcano Observatory and Carnegie Institution for Science.

Calderas are “a large basin-shaped volcanic depression,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey. They form after violent eruptions cause magma to boil up “from a shallow underground magma reservoir,” which in turn causes the ground to collapse, sometimes for miles in every direction, USGS reports.

The suspected caldera off Alaska is somewhere beneath the Islands of the Four Mountains section of the central Aleutians, officials say. The area is home to six volcanoes “and a number of subsidiary cinder cones and fissures,” according to the research.

Among the volcanoes is the 5,675-foot-tall Mount Cleveland, “arguably the most active volcano in North America for at least the last 20 years,” officials said in the release. Researchers think the caldera theory may help explain why Cleveland is so active.

The evidence for the “previously unrecognized caldera” includes: A mysterious “ring-shaped...gravity anomaly” connecting the volcanoes; “swarms of micro-earthquakes” that hint “of magmatic fluid migration”; and high sulfur emissions at Mount Cleveland that could only result from it being connected “to a larger magma source,” the report says.

The researchers did not give an estimated time for when the caldera formed or its suspected size. However, the eruption that created it could “have had global effects,” according to the release.

“Caldera-forming eruptions are the most explosive volcanic eruptions on Earth,” the release said. “The ash and gas they put into the atmosphere can affect Earth’s climate and trigger social upheaval.”