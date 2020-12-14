Betting odds released for Cleveland MLB team’s new name. Here are the early favorites

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, players and coaches for the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians stand for the national anthem before Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File) AP

The Cleveland Indians announced on Monday that it has decided to change its controversial name of 105 years, team owner Paul Dolan confirmed in a statement posted on social media.

The decision came after a process of “conversations with fans, local and national Native American groups, Cleveland civic leaders, corporate sponsors and leading Native American researchers,” according to MLB.com.

“Our role is to unite the community,” Dolan said to MLB.com. “There is a credible number of people in this community who are upset by our name, are hurt by our name, and there is no reason for our franchise to bear a name that is divisive.”

Dolan told the Associated Press that while no new name has been chosen yet, the name “Tribe” is completely off the table.

“It’s not going to be a half-step away from the Indians,” Dolan said. “We will not have a Native American-themed name.”

Betting odds

While some popular sports betting sites released their first round of odds back in July following the announcement that the team was in discussions to ultimately change its name, sites like Bovada, Sportsbook.ag and Sportsbetting.ag were given a boost today with the official announcement.

Here are some of the heavy favorites for the team’s new moniker:

Cleveland Baseball Team

Why go big when you can just go... generic. It seemed to work for the Washington Football Team when it shifted its identity earlier this year.

And, when the announcement was made by Cleveland, Washington threw in its two cents on Twitter.

Bovada: +130

Sportsbook.ag: +500

Sportsbetting.ag: -200

Spiders

The tie to the past is firmly knotted to this name: Between the years 1887-1899, the city’s franchise went by the Cleveland Spiders in the National League. Though many may dread what that logo will look like.

Bovada: +250

Sportsbook.ag: +250

Sportsbetting.ag: +200

So I guess the @Indians will be called the Cleveland Baseball Team in 2021? I think they should just go with the Spiders to make it old school but that’s just me — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 14, 2020

Blue Sox

There’s already a Red and White Sox, so why not complete the trifecta and toss in Blue? Unless you’re a baseball fan who confuses easily. Bovada: +1100 Sportsbook.ag: +900 Sportsbetting.ag: +1000

Cuyahogas

Makes sense when the popular Cuyahoga River flows through Cleveland.

Sportsbook.ag: +2000

Sportsbetting.ag: +2000

Buckeyes

Aside from the fact that Ohio State already has an unofficial monopoly in this particular mascot, there’s a compelling case behind this choice; it would pay homage to the Negro Leagues.

@daynperry The Cleveland Buckeyes!

Negro league team from 1942-50, the second hat pictured with the red brim is from '48

Both are awesome hats, name pays homage to the state & a Negro league team (it's also the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues) pic.twitter.com/qiY31TIyVT — Bison Brewski (@BisonBrewski) July 5, 2020

Bovada: +2000

Sportsbook.ag: +1200

Sportsbetting.ag: +2000

Naps

This name honors Napoleon “Nap” Lajoie, who was Cleveland’s first shining star in the American League. He was so popular that the team changed its name from Bronchos to Napoleons (Naps for short) when he was with the team. Bovada: +1400 Sportsbook.ag: +1000 Sportsbetting.ag: +1200