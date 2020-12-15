Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Kindergarten teacher carjacked while delivering supplies to students, Oregon cops say

A kindergarten teacher was delivering supplies to her students when she was carjacked at gunpoint, according to Portland police.

On Tuesday, a teacher, who is not being identified, was delivering supplies on Northeast Wygant Street when two suspects carjacked her at gunpoint, Portland police said in a news release. Police said the suspects approached her car, opened her door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle.

The teacher fled and the suspects drove off in her car — a 2018 black Honda Accord with an Oregon license plate (328KZK), according to police. The suspects are described as “males in their late teens to early 20s,” police said.

Police have asked people with more information to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service