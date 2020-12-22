‘Epic mission’ launched to rescue port-a-potty that fell off cliff in California park

A portable restroom was blown down a cliff in Lava Beds National Monument in Northern California and an “epic mission” was launched to rescue it. National Park Service photo

In what surely counts as 2020’s strangest rescue operation, the National Park Service launched an “epic mission” to save a port-a-potty that fell off a cliff into a lava trench.

It happened at Northern California’s Lava Beds National Monument, and park officials had a sense of humor about the complicated affair.

“It’s basically 2020 in a nutshell!” officials wrote on Facebook.

Photos show the portable toilet fell over a cliff and landed on its side, not far from the entrance of a cave. It happened last month in the park’s Natural Bridge area — with officials saying “a large gust of wind” is to blame.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

News of the odd rescue has received hundreds of reactions on social media, including questions about whether the portable restroom was occupied when it dove over the cliff. (It wasn’t).

“The wind blew and the s##t flew,” one commenter posted.

“I’m thinking of how this can be turned into a Christmas story,” another wrote.

The challenge, park officials said, was to retrieve the cubicle without spilling its “smelly contents,” something that would be “very sad” for wildlife and disturb the park’s vegetation.

Lava Beds National Monument, about 300 miles north of Sacramento, is known as “a land of turmoil” due to its volcanic eruptions, historic battlefields and otherworldly geological formations, including more than 800 caves.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Restrooms “that occasionally fly” might also be among attractions.

As for the rescue, it was a success — the toilet was enveloped in plastic wrap like a sandwich and lifted out by cable.

“No spillage occurred when it blew into the trench or when it was retrieved,” the park said. “The porta potty received minor first aid then was put on a trailer and taken back to be with his friends where all the porta potties go when not in service anymore.”