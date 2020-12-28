Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Waffle House shootout sparked by argument over cold food, Mississippi police say

Police in Vicksburg, Mississippi, are investigating a Waffle House shooting allegedly sparked by an argument over cold food.
Police in Vicksburg, Mississippi, are investigating a Waffle House shooting allegedly sparked by an argument over cold food. Steve Snodgrass Flickr

A Waffle House was forced to close temporarily after a shootout early Saturday, according to Mississippi police.

Two women are accused of causing a disturbance just after 2 a.m. at the restaurant in Vicksburg when they began arguing with staff about the temperature of their food, the Vicksburg Post reported, citing police.

The women were escorted from the restaurant by a security guard, who they allegedly tried to assault with pepper spray, according to the newspaper. Other outlets report that it was the guard who deployed the pepper spray.

That’s when authorities said an unknown male fired at least three rounds at the security officer, WLBT reported. The guard returned fire, shooting twice in the man’s direction.

No injuries were reported, though police said a Toyota Camry parked in front of the restaurant was damaged in the shooting, according to WJTV.

McClatchy News reached out to Vicksburg police for comment Monday and is awaiting response.

No arrests have been made, and authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service