Recall expands for a diabetes medication pulled for having too much of a carcinogen

Nostrum Laboratories, which recalled four lots of Type 2 diabetes drug metformin in November, has recalled one more lot of metformin for exceeding FDA limits on daily NDMA levels.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means it can cause cancer. The FDA set the limit on this impurity at 96 nanograms per day.

This expanded recall covers lot No. MET200501 of NDC No. 29033-056-01, 100-count bottles of 750 mg Metformin HCl Extended Release Tablets, expiration date 07/2022. This is one of the generic versions of tablets sold under the brand name Glucophage.

Patients taking these tablets should consult with their prescribing medical professional and determine a different treatment course before they stop taking the medicine. Once that’s determined, return the metformin to the place of purchase.

Any questions on the recall can be directed to Nosrum at 816-308-4941, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, or by emailing quality@nostrumpharma.com.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.