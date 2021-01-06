U.S. Capitol building on lockdown after evacuations in complex buildings, reports say

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown and Capitol Police have evacuated staffers from the Madison Building and Cannon House Office Building amid protests in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Madison Building is one of three buildings in the U.S. Capitol that houses the Library of Congress. The Cannon building is home to congressional offices.

The lockdown and evacuations from the buildings come amid protests over Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote.

The Senate and U.S. House of Representatives convened at 1 p.m. for a joint session to count and certify the electoral votes in the House chamber. Inside the chamber has remained calm amid the protests.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is presiding over the joint session, was pulled from the Senate floor amid the lockdown, per multiple reports.

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, tweeted that there had been reports of a pipe bomb outside.

Thousands of supporters have gathered in D.C. Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s election loss and Congress’s certification, which will further affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win, CNN reports.

Law enforcement was mobilized ahead of the planned protests, and protesters have clashed with officers in some cases, per CNN.

Video posted to Twitter shows protesters breaching the Capitol and fighting to get through police.









Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

This is happening pic.twitter.com/MNDC2Nh1Cg — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

No other information has been released.