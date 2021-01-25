Biden ends Trump-era trans military ban. ‘America’s strength is found in its diversity’

FILE - This March 27, 2008 file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. Biden signed an excutive order overturning a Trump-era ban on trasngender people serving in the military. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) AP

President Joe Biden on Monday lifted a ban on transgender Americans serving in the military.

Biden signed an executive order repealing the ban announced by former President Donald Trump in 2017. The order is one of the numerous executive actions — some overturning Trump-era policies — the president has signed since taking office Wednesday.

During his campaign, Biden had promised to reverse the transgender military ban and direct the U.S. Defense Department to “allow transgender service members to serve openly, receive needed medical treatment and be free from discrimination.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during his Senate confirmation hearing last week he supports lifting the ban.

“If you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve, and you can expect that I will support that throughout,” Austin said, according to ABC News.

The controversial ban took effect in 2019 after nearly two years of legal battles, The Associated Press reports. It required most individuals to serve “in their birth gender” and barred transgender troops and recruits from transitioning to another sex.

The policy was heavily criticized by LGBTQ advocacy groups as “cruel and irrational,” CNN reports.

“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity,” a release from the White House says. “This question of how to enable all qualified Americans to serve in the military is easily answered by recognizing our core values. America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive.”

A 2016 study from The RAND Corporation estimated between 1,320 and 6,630 transgender people were actively serving in the military.

VoteVets, a group of “progressive veterans in America,” released a statement Monday, saying Trump’s previous ban “insults our professional military.”

“President Biden and Secretary Austin are to be commended for so swiftly moving to allow the very best Americans to serve,” the statement said.

Patricia King, who the group says in the first openly transgender person to serve as an infantry soldier, said in the statement that the “transgender community has been told once again that we can serve the nation we love, we can be heroes and that we belong everywhere that life is lived.”

“We have been shown once again that unique perspectives, combined with shared ideals makes us stronger,” King said in the statement.