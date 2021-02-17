National

Trump reacts to Rush Limbaugh death in first post-White House interview. ‘So gracious’

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Former President Donald Trump spoke about the death of conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh in his first interview since leaving the White House.

Rush Limbaugh, who became a conservative icon through his radio show, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70.

Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year after Limbaugh announced he had cancer.

“He was a fantastic man. He was a fantastic talent,” Trump said during a Fox News interview Wednesday. “People, whether they loved him or not, they respected him.”

