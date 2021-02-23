Driver in hit-and-run had potentially fatal .77% blood alcohol content, Oregon cops say

A driver who crashed while being chased by Warm Springs, Oregon, police after a hit-and-run had a blood alcohol content of .77%, nine times the legal limit.

A driver who crashed Friday while being pursued by Oregon police had a .77% blood alcohol content — which is potentially fatal for most adults.

The reading was nine times Oregon’s legal driving limit of .08%, Warm Springs police reported on Facebook.

A .2% blood alcohol content represents serious intoxication, and a .4% blood alcohol content can be lethal, according to Alcohol.org.

The 28-year-old driver of a Ford Explorer was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madras about 1 p.m., KTVZ reported. The driver fled after being pulled over by Warm Springs police.

The driver lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier nearby, police say. The driver had a suspended license for a prior drunk driving arrest.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be medically evaluated, according to police.

In December 2007, Oregon police arrested a woman with a .72% blood alcohol content, ABC News reported. She was found behind the wheel in a coma.