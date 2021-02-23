National

8-month-old shot in head by dad during fight between parents, Tennessee police say

Tennessee authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting his 8-month-old daughter in the head during an argument with the child’s mother.
An 8-month-old girl is in “critical but stable condition” after being shot in the head during an argument between her mother and father over the weekend, Tennessee authorities say.

Police said the shooting unfolded at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in Columbia, about 45 miles south of Nashville.

The child’s father, 21-year-old Kobia Eugene Lloyd, is now wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Authorities say Lloyd was in “an altercation” with the mother of his children when he fired a handgun into a car occupied by the 22-year-old woman and their three kids — ages 2, 1 and 8 months old. A bullet struck the youngest child in the head, police said in a news release.

The baby girl was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Lloyd remains at large and is also facing charges of felony reckless endangerment and aggravated child endangerment in the incident, according to authorities.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident or Lloyd’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
