National

Sailor killed in crash involving 5 military trucks near Camp Pendleton in California

A Navy service member was killed when five military trucks crashed near Camp Pendleton, California. Five others were injured in the Interstate 5 crash.
A Navy service member was killed when five military trucks crashed near Camp Pendleton, California. Five others were injured in the Interstate 5 crash. Lenny Ignelzi AP

A Navy service member was killed and five others were injured in a crash involving military trucks near Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened when five military trucks were traveling on Interstate 5 near San Onofre State Beach, according to CHP, Fox 5 reported.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the convoy began to slow causing a chain reaction collision. One of the truck trailers was pushed forward into the cab causing fatal injuries to the driver,” CHP said.

The identity of the sailor killed has not been released.

Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service