Wild brawl at Bath & Body Works store in Arizona caught on video

A viral video posted to Twitter shows employees tackling women brawling in a Bath & Body Works store in Scottsdale, Arizona, police say. Screengrab from Twitter video by Genevieve Denslow

A brawl at a Bath & Body Works store in Arizona caught on video broke out over a line-cutting incident, not a mask dispute, Scottsdale police say.

The now-viral video, posted to Twitter by Genevieve Denslow, shows store employees trying to separate customers as they hurled products at each other.

A whole fight just happened at bath & body works I’m dying pic.twitter.com/ocumzj8G9f — Genevieve (@gendenslow) March 6, 2021

After one woman grabs an employee, Bath & Body Works employees tackle her to the floor and briefly restrain her before ordering her out of the store, the video shows.

At one point the other woman in the initial dispute approaches the fracas and store workers wrestle her away, the video shows.

After a heated exchange of words with angry employees pointing toward the exit, the woman who was tackled and a companion appear to depart, the video shows.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter.

“A whole fight just happened at bath & body works,” Denslow wrote on Twitter. “I’m dying.”

She told The Arizona Republic that the brawl ignited when one woman got too close to another woman, who began throwing handbags and other items.

Scottsdale police say the fight broke out over someone cutting in line, not face mask rules or race as some Twitter posters had suggested, KSAZ reported. Officials cited both women.

“We are deeply concerned by the incident in one of our stores and are currently investigating the matter in partnership with local law enforcement,” said parent company L Brands in a statement, KNXV reported.

Despite police saying the fight was not about masks, an Arizona lawmaker used the brawl to argue for his bill that would allow businesses to choose how to enforce mask mandates, The Arizona Republic reported.

“Bath and Body Works employees at Scottsdale Fashion Square are being put in danger by the requirement that they enforce mask mandates,” wrote Republican state Rep. Joseph Chaplik on Twitter. “Female employees in the viral video could have been injured.”