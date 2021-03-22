Grand Canyon ravens do ‘wild acrobatics’ to impress a potential mate, video shows

A group of ravens in the Grand Canyon were doing “wild acrobatics” to impress a potential mate, video showed.

They were actually trying to impress their own shadows.

Park officials posted a video Sunday on Facebook that showed a group of ravens doing tricks and playing with their shadows along the Grand Canyon’s wall.

Ravens go to extreme measures to impress a potential mate, park officials said.

“The courting display of the Common raven (Corvus corax) consists of wild acrobatics, daring flight behavior, and courageous free falls along sheer cliffs to impress their potential mate,” park officials said.

Many people were impressed by the birds’ actions.

“I’ve never heard of them playing with shadows before,” one commenter said. “So amazing.”

Ravens can be found through the western U.S. and most of Canada, according to the National Park Service. In the Grand Canyon, they are often seen flying near the edge of the canyon.

“Ravens are some of the most intelligent animals in the world, and will work together to steal food from humans — even unzipping packs and opening sealed bags,” the National Park Service said on its website. “They are very agile and acrobatic fliers, and one of the only birds that can fly upside down. If you see a raven on the rim, watch it sour, swoop, and tumble.”