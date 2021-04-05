Cow escapes livestock trailer, makes a run for it on busy Georgia highway, video shows

An escaped cow caused havoc on a busy Georgia interstate over the weekend, authorities say.

The brown bovine took off running down Interstate 285 near Dunwoody early Saturday, bringing the busy stretch of highway to a crawl as officers and a few volunteers tried to corral the animal, according to videos posted online.

Authorities said the cow had fallen from the back of a livestock trailer before making its wild dash down the highway.

Resident Sarah Joy Smith recorded part of the incident as an officer chased after the cow. Smith said she figured there was an accident up ahead because she heard sirens approaching — “until I look to my left AND SEE A COW.”

“Needless to say, I was late to my session, but a cow on the highway is a valid excuse, right?” she wrote on Facebook.

Police were able to safely capture the animal, thanks to help from a bystander with a rope, authorities said. The cow has since been returned to its owner.

Animals on the highway have become a norm in Georgia. Cows were seen this morning roaming around I-285. pic.twitter.com/TyThp96hsg — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 3, 2021