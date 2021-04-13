Georgia singer ‘shines bright’ with Rihanna cover to move to Top 12 on ‘American Idol’

Georgia singer Willie Spence advanced to the Top 12, blowing ‘American Idol’ judges away with his cover of “Diamonds” by Rihanna, the song that earned him a golden ticket to Hollywood. Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

Willie Spence, 21, channeled Rihanna when he auditioned for “American Idol” judges last fall. Six months later, the very song that earned him a ticket to Hollywood launched him into the competition’s Top 12.

The Georgia native survived double eliminations this week as America voted to keep their favorites on the show.

Spence, who’s largely considered a shoo-in for being crowned the next American Idol, once again brought judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and guest Paula Abdul to their feet with his cover of Rihanna’s 2012 hit “Diamonds.” The song not only got him a spot on “Idol,” but it also launched the then-high school student to internet fame when he sang it in a choir room in 2017.

I will never forget this day! I’m so glad I decided to sing this song “Diamonds” by Rihanna pic.twitter.com/6w4SomyRUz — williespenceofficial (@Williespence) December 28, 2017

“I will never forget this day!” Spence wrote on Twitter. “I’m so glad I decided to sing this song.”

He returned to the “American Idol” stage to sing it Monday night, this time with the help of a live band and back-up singers.

Perry was wowed by his performance and noted how Spence was “young and fresh” yet still brought a unique “old-soul vibe.”

“You came in as that diamond in the rough, and now you’re brilliant,” she said. “And you’re just evolving .”

See more of his performance below.