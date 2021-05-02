Dad and 7-year-old drown after he jumps in pool to rescue her, Maryland police say

A 7-year-old girl and her father drowned after he jumped in a pool to rescue her, Maryland officials say.

A 7-year-old girl and her dad drowned in a pool during a birthday party in Maryland over the weekend, officials say.

The girl jumped in the in-ground pool at a home in Waldorf on Saturday afternoon but didn’t know how to swim, according to a Sunday news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Her 44-year-old dad jumped in the pool to rescue her but was “unable to swim,” the sheriff’s office says.

A 17-year-old at the party then saw what was happening and went in to try to help them but also “took on too much water,” the sheriff’s office says.

Rescuers were called to the home and arrived to find the three “at the bottom of the pool,” officials say.

“All three victims were removed from the water and CPR was initiated by Fire/EMS and a police officer,” the sheriff’s office says.

They were taken to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where the 7-year-old and her father were pronounced dead, officials say.

The 17-year-old was flown to a children’s hospital, where he remains in critical condition, officials say.

“Two firefighters were injured during the water rescue and were transported to the hospital, treated and later released,” the release says.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and no other information has been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and those who bore witness to this tragic situation,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.