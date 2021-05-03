National
Homeless person’s dog shot and killed, NC cops say. Search underway for the shooter
A man walked up to a homeless person Sunday afternoon, pulled a gun and shot their dog in front of them, according to police in Morganton, North Carolina.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near Jerry’s Neighborhood Store, Morganton Public Safety said Monday on Facebook, sharing pictures of the suspect and their vehicle.
The dog, named “DJ,” was shot multiple times, according to police.
“We are sad to report that DJ died as a result of the gunshot wounds,” MPD said. “Any assistance from the public in identifying the suspect would be kept confidential.”
A motive has not yet been determined for the shooting.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is encouraged to email clail@morgantonps.org, or call Morganton Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.
