Police officer shoots attacking dog — and his partner, Georgia cops say

A police officer shot his partner during a dog attack in Georgia. File photo

A police officer carrying out a welfare check Friday afternoon left the scene with dog bites and a bullet wound, according to Georgia police.

Two officers went to a home in Austell around 1 p.m., in response to a call about a child “living in a shack” behind the house, Cobb County police told WAGA.

Shortly after arriving, police say an aggressive dog attacked one of the officers, the Cobb County Courier reported. The other officer opened fire, hit the dog, but also shot his partner through the hand.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WXIA.

Cobb County Animal Control took the dog from the property, but police haven’t said what condition the animal is in.

Austell is a suburb of Atlanta.