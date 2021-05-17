Armed parents confront machete-wielding woman near child’s birthday party, CA cops say

Jamie Lynn Richardson was arrested after police in Redding, California, said she swung a machete near a bounce house at a children’s birthday party. She also had a gun. File photo

A woman was arrested after California police said she swung a machete near a child’s birthday party at a park.

Redding police said they arrested Jamie Lynn Richardson, 32, on Saturday after she was accused of swinging a machete near a bounce house filled with kids at Enterprise Park.

Police were called to a child’s birthday party being hosted by a group of friends and family, who said that Richardson got “dangerously close” to the bounce house. Authorities said that parents at the party had firearms and “intended to use” them if “things escalated.”

When police arrived, they said they found Richardson being “verbally confronted” by parents and determined Richardson was under the influence of methamphetamine. Authorities also discovered that Richardson had a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol concealed in her pants, police said.

Richardson was booked for illegal possession of a concealed firearm and public intoxication, according to police.

