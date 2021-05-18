Buzzy Cohen impresses viewers as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Could he get the job?

Buzzy Cohen, dubbed “Mr. Personality” by Alex Trebek, is guest hosting “Jeopardy!” from May 17-28. "Jeopardy!"

Buzzy Cohen received positive reaction following his first episode as host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday, leaving viewers to wonder if the show has found its next permanent host.

Cohen, a former champion of the quiz show, is the eighth person to fill in as host after Alex Trebek’s 2020 death from pancreatic cancer. Past hosts have included Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers and Anderson Cooper.

He follows Bill Whitaker, the “60 Minutes” correspondent who some viewers called “boring” during his two-week stint as host. Cohen, who was dubbed “Mr. Personality” by Trebek in 2016, has already provided a refreshing change of pace for the show, viewers say.

“I am SERIOUSLY feeling Buzzy Cohen. He is killing it,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Buzzy Cohen is the first #Jeopardy guest host who, like Trebek, has figured out how to stay in the background. Hire him,” one man commented.

To prepare for his stint as a guest host, Cohen said he worked out to build his endurance.

“I know how long these tape days are and how focused and attentive the host really needs to be,” he told Yahoo! Entertainment. “You’re reading clues, you’re directing traffic, you’re refereeing, you’re giving color commentary. So you’ve gotta be really focused and have your stamina up.”

He told the publication he’d “love” to be the permanent host of the show.

This is and will always be Alex's stage. Humbled and honored to join the legacy today. pic.twitter.com/7hisPNqYQv — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) May 17, 2021

Many more people will get their opportunity to host after Cohen, including former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton.

Executive producer Mike Richards, who also had an opportunity to guest host, expects a permanent host to be named by late July, according to USA Today.

“A lot” of the individuals guest hosting are serious candidates for the gig, Richards told USA Today.

Could that include Cohen? It’s only been one episode, but many viewers appear to think he should be in the running.

“Got to say, I’m all the way in on Buzzy Cohen as the next host of Jeopardy,” one person wrote on Twitter. “But I definitely still want to see LeVar Burton’s ‘audition’ this summer.”

“Buzzy Cohen coming out hot as a guest host for the @Jeopardy Tournament of Champions,” another fan said. “You can tell he’s been practicing. Big trivia energy.”

May 17-28: Buzzy Cohen, former “Jeopardy!” champion

May 31-June 11: Mayim Bialik, actress and neuroscientist

June 14-25: Savannah Guthrie, NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchor

June 28-July 9: Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN chief medical correspondent

July 12-16: George Stephanopoulos, ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-anchor

July 19-23: Robin Roberts, ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-anchor

July 26-30: LeVar Burton, actor and former host of “Reading Rainbow”

Aug. 2-6: David Faber, co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”

Aug. 9-13: Joe Buck, Fox sportscaster