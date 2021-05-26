Disneyland will soon allow guests from outside California to visit park. What to know

In this April 30, 2021, photo, a family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Disneyland is opening to all guests starting June 15. It opened to California residents only on April 30 after closing for 412 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. AP

Disneyland opened to California residents in April, but everyone can visit soon.

Disneyland Resort announced Wednesday that people outside California can go to the theme parks starting June 15.

Exciting News! Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15! Plus, theme park reservation window expands allowing more time to book and plan your visit: https://t.co/UaRxjlZ1pa pic.twitter.com/1jfq07NHpN — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) May 26, 2021

“Today, we’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks,” Disney announced in a news release. “Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com.”

On March, 14, 2020, Disneyland shut its doors to guests as the coronavirus began to spread throughout the U.S.

The closure was originally planned to last through the end of the month. But as COVID-19 devastated the country, the park stayed closed for 412 days.

Disneyland reopened to people who live in California on April 30, and it will continue to be only California residents until June 15, the company said.

The theme parks have added safety measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including requiring all guests to wear face masks. A reservation is also needed in addition to an entry ticket.

“The State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme parks,” Disney said. “In addition, all guests will be required to wear an approved face covering throughout their visit at the Disneyland Resort.”