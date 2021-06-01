National
Pizza Hut is bringing back an ‘iconic’ fan-favorite. Here’s what to know
If your favorite part of pizza is the toppings, Pizza Hut has some very good news: It’s bringing back “The Edge.”
Maybe you remember it — the thin-crust, square-sliced pizza was first released in 1997 and became “iconic” for having toppings all the way to the edge (get it?) of the pizza.
Many pizza fans loved the “tavern-style” pie.
“The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back,” general manager David Graves said in a statement.
It has returned in four recipes:
- The Ultimate, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and tomatoes
- The Carnivore, with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and bacon
- The Vegetarian, with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Pepperoni Lover’s, loaded with pepperoni
The pizzas are available starting Tuesday at participating locations and available for a limited time, though Pizza Hut didn’t say for how long.
They can be ordered for delivery, carry out and pick up for $12.99, though prices may be higher in some areas.
Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.
The release comes after the chain relaunched its popular “Book It!” program and soon after released a new Detroit-style pizza, which featured tomato sauce poured over the toppings.
At the end of last year, Pizza Hut also dipped its toes into the plant-based meats market, partnering with Beyond Meat to add two pizzas made with plant-based Italian sausage to menus for a limited time.
