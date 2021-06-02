Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard lists California mansion for $46 million. Look inside

This is the second time the boxing star has listed his grand villa. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Boxing superstar Sugar Ray Leonard is taking another jab at selling his Pacific Palisades villa, which is listed for $46.5 million.

Leonard put the home — described by Realtor as the “most important legacy property on the Westside” — on the market in 2019 for $52 million, according to The Los Angeles Times. The mansion, which was inspired by Florentine villas, was designed by architect Richard Landry, whose work included creating mansions for high profile stars like Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen.

If the estate sells at its current asking price, it will be one of the community’s “most expensive sales ever,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Spread out over 16,700 square-feet, the main house includes a “two-story family room, gorgeous formal living room and dining room, screening room, gourmet kitchen and solarium,” the listing describes. “Total of seven bedrooms, the main suite is the ultimate retreat with views of the ocean and mountains.”

Included on the grounds of the estate is a lit tennis court, entry motor court, pool, putting green and a full guest house.

Sugar Ray Leonard arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Leonard, born Ray Charles Leonard, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time who won world titles in five weight divisions, according to Britannica. He was also part of “The Fabulous Four,” a group of popular boxers from the 1980s. He has since retired from the ring.