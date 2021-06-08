Eccentric estate listed in Texas has interesting décor — and mini trains. Look inside

This eccentric estate in Texas is listed at $1.3 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Sometimes, you run across a roller-coaster ride of a house, one that triggers a wide array of emotions from awe to confusion. This particular house listed on the Texas market in Rancho Viejo for $1.3 million unleashes those conflicting thoughts.

Located at Rancho Viejo Country Club, this almost 7,000-square-foot adventure of an estate comes with eight bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and ... dynamic views.

“Elegance, comfort, entertainment, privacy, and relaxation perfectly describe this true piece of paradise!” the listing on Realtor.com said. “Amazing great room for gatherings and games, several bedrooms which make this house perfect for a large family and their guests, a spacious dining & family room, foyer, and kitchen.”

While going through the photos of the interior and backyard, people are most likely to have thoughts about the décor — and all those miniature trains. Along with the pool and Jacuzzi, an entire mini world seems to come to life on the property: a mini world complete with fake snow, train tracks, a ski lift, and ... Space X? Or, at least a road sign that points to Space X.

Fans of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild went all in on commenting on the home’s wild décor and didn’t hold back with the jokes.

“I feel bad for all the noobs on here that don’t realize the kitchen is underwhelming because the Alpine ski lift has a concessions stand by Space X,” joked one. “Duh.”

A lot of focus brought attention to the kitchen, one that doesn’t seem to match the elegance of the rest of the estate.

“I want my house to have the feeling of wealth and decadence,” said another. “But I want the kitchen to feel like I’m in a raised ranch last renovated in 1997.”

“I want the biggest house you can build me for $750 and a stack of TJ Maxx gift cards,” joked another.

“The kitchen is aggressively basic compared to everything else,” observed one.

And, of course, who can forget those trains?

“I honestly can’t distinguish between what is a miniature model and what is real,” said one comment.

“Train people always commit 100%,” said another. “They are all. In.”

“Versailles but also TRAINS,” joked one. “And I need a conference center. But realistically I will probably only use the kitchen to make, like, toast.”

And if you were raised in the 1990s, this house probably reminds you of a popular computer game you played to help pass the time.

“This looks like a house you’d build on ‘The Sims.’”