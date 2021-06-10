National

Get it before it’s gone: ‘Risky’ house on edge of ocean up for sale in Massachusetts

The fans of the Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” went wild on the comment section of this particular listing.
The fans of the Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” went wild on the comment section of this particular listing. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A home built in a... questionable location has hit the Scituate, Massachusetts market for $929,999. Even though it’s surrounded by the majestic blue of the Atlantic ocean, the charming cottage-like beach house might unnerve those who fear, you know, big waves.

MAbeachhouse2.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Welcome to the Summer Wind beach house — nearly an acre of private ocean front property located between Egypt + Mann Hill Beach,” the listing said. “From sunrise to sunset come enjoy this breathtakingly beautiful view of the ocean. Walk thru the front door to panoramic views of the water or step on to your deck and feel that ocean breeze.

MAbeachhouse3.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This house was tastefully renovated - from the spectacular kitchen, to the shiplap walls, and stunning light fixtures this house has it all.”

MAbeachhouse4.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are featured across the 1,674-square-foot bite-sized house with insanely stunning views from almost every window.

While nothing beats the scenic setting of the estate, folks on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” had plenty to say about its proximity to the very large, and unpredictable, body of water.

MAbeachhouse6.jpg
Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Climate Change Deniers Preferred,” joked one comment.

MAbeachhouse7.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The insurance companies will laugh and laugh and laugh when the new owners try to insure it,” said another.

MAbeachhouse8.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Scituate makes the news every year because houses are always swept out to sea here,” observed another. “Streets are known to flood pretty badly too.”

MAbeachhouse9.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’d def book a week as a vacation rental but too risky to buy,” said one comment.

MAbeachhouse10.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Can you imagine trying to have furniture/appliances delivered? ‘Yes, we have stairs. Oh! And you need to deliver it during low tide,’” joked one person.

MAbeachhouse11.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I just watched ‘Deep Impact’ last weekend so that would be a NO for me,” said another.

MAbeachhouse13.jpg
View Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I want a beach house but this is a little too literal,” observed another. “I don’t want to roll out of bed into a shark’s mouth.”

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service