TikTok fetish act goes wrong (or very right), and Michigan firefighters come to rescue

A TikTok user became stuck while recording a fetish performance and Michigan firefighters came to the rescue.

When Ann Arbor firefighters arrived they found the woman standing in the living room, fully dressed and stuck in a metal folding chair, video posted to TikTok by the user, named sydneysomethin, shows. (WARNING: Strong language in link)

When firefighters asked how the chair became wrapped around her waist, she told them she had been working on “a school project.”

Initially they try cutting the chair off using a large pair of bolt cutters, video shows, but it doesn’t work, so they grab the Jaws of Life, a hydraulic cutting tool often used to free people trapped inside wrecked vehicles. That does the trick.

“We appreciate the professionalism and skill of the crew and are grateful the resident was not injured,” Ann Arbor Fire Department Chief Michael Kennedy told Michigan Live.

Her harrowing rescue got some attention on TikTok and has been shared over 24,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.

Viewers had questions for sydneysomethin, and while firefighters may have bought her story — or knew better than to dig too deep — TikTok demanded answers.

In a follow-up video, sydneysomethin explains that she was working on a fetish stunt for her followers.

“My whole TikTok is basically sex work and giving sex work advice, specifically online sex work,” she said, and for about nine years she has been into the “stuck” fetish. It’s a world she’s “pretty popular in.”

The intention was to get “stuck,” she says, but not so stuck that Ann Arbor’s finest would need to rush over with the Jaws of Life to save her.

But did the stunt truly go wrong? Or did it go incredibly right? Fans of sydneysomethin’s performances may be best-equipped to answer that question.

Whatever the case, sydneysomethin seems pretty happy with how things played out.

“It was embarrassing,” she said, “but probably the best stuck video I’ve ever made.”