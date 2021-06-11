Dad told in-laws he was taking son for a hike. Both found dead on Appalachian Trail

Bodies of a father and his 2-year-old son were found off the Appalachian Trail in an apparent muder-suicide, Maryland police said.

A 2-year-old was found dead in a ravine along the Appalachian Trail, and his father’s body wasn’t far away, Maryland police said.

Sean Thomson, 34, picked up his son Thursday night from his in-laws’ house near Boonsboro, Maryland, police said. He told them he was taking the toddler hiking.

After his wife learned of their whereabouts, she rushed to a parking lot along the Appalachian Trail where she found Thomson’s car abandoned.

“She contacted police and reported her son and husband missing,” Maryland State Police said in a news release. “She expressed concern because she said her husband had been despondent lately.”

Police immediately started a search for the father and son, looking for hours.

About 3 a.m. Friday, officials found 2-year-old Dawson’s body in a ravine about a mile from the car. An hour later, they found Thomson’s body and a knife at the scene.

Officials said their bodies had “obvious trauma,” and they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. Police didn’t indicate a motive, and the family was living together at the time.