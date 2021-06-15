63-year-old on day 6 of Grand Canyon boating trip dies in Colorado River, officials say

A 63-year-old Colorado man died on day six of a private Grand Canyon boating trip. Grand Canyon National Park

A 63-year-old on day six of a private boating trip Monday went into the Colorado River and became unresponsive before dying.

James Crocker, from Lakewood, Colorado, was on a private multi-day boating trip through the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service said.

Park officials did not say what led to Crocker becoming unresponsive. He entered the river, and members of his group had to pull him from the water.

They called Grand Canyon officials for help and said CPR was in progress.

“Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter and all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,” park officials said. “An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.”

It’s at least the second death on the Colorado River since the spring, according to Grand Canyon officials.

In April, a 60-year-old woman died in a boating accident when a commercial river trip motorboat overturned, officials said. The accident also injured two other people.

Many tourists take commercial river trips on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service. Some take single-day or half-day trips, while other commercial trips can be up to 18 days long.