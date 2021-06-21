This plant-based egg-substitute snack might have egg. That’s one reason for its recall

About 80,632 boxes of Just Egg plant-based egg-flavored bites have been recalled by manufacturer Cuisine Solutions because they might have whole egg and milk that they’re not supposed to have.

Along with defeating many consumers’ reason for an egg substitute, the inclusion creates a food allergy danger for those with an egg allergy or a milk allergy.

“A limited number of 2-pouch retail packages may contain an incorrect sealed pouch containing whole-egg and milk products,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

This covers 8.4-ounce packages with best by dates from FEB-22-2022 to APR-09-2022. Flavors involved are derived from U.S., Indian, Japanese and Mexican cuisines.

If you have questions, email recall@cuisinesolutions or call 855-735-7540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.