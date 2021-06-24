More than 50 infected with COVID in outbreak from summer camp, Illinois officials say

This electron microscope image from the National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. AP file

A COVID-19 outbreak at an Illinois summer camp has infected dozens of people, health officials say.

The outbreak stemming from The Crossing Camp in Rushville has led to over 50 people being infected with the virus, the Pike County Health Department said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the health department in nearby Schuyler County said the coronavirus exposure happened during a camp from June 13 to 17. The church camp was designated for students from 8th to 12th grade, according to the camp website.

Anyone age 12 and older can receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The Crossing Camp is following CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting the facility, officials say. Organizers postponed a subsequent camp for fourth and fifth grade students until August.

“We were so looking forward to spending time with your campers this weekend,” the camp said on its website. “But we believe the best way to value and love our students, difference makers and staff is to delay camp until a safe times.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health urged anyone who attended the camp to be tested for COVID-19 even if they had no symptoms.

Rushville is a small city about 60 miles northwest of Springfield.