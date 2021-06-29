Man drives to jail high on drugs and tells police that God sent him, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana man accused of driving himself to jail while high on drugs told police God had sent him there to get his family, authorities say. Fresno Bee file

A Louisiana man who says he was heeding guidance from a higher power when he drove to the county jail while high has been charged with drug possession, police said.

Bobby Koch, 35, was arrested outside the Ouachita Correction Center on Sunday, telling deputies that “God told him to come here,” according to an arrest affidavit posted on the jail’s website.

Authorities found Koch in the parking lot after a guard at the front gate noticed his car was the only one parked in the area. When approached by deputies, he told them that God sent him there and that he had been instructed to “come get his family out of OCC,” the affidavit reads.

An officer asked Koch if he had taken any drugs recently, and he acknowledged using methamphetamine before making his way to the jail, online records show. After being handcuffed, Koch gave officers permission to search his car.

Deputies said a search of the vehicle turned up a plastic bag containing suspected drugs, according to the affidavit.

Koch was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance. He remained behind bars on $3,500 bond as of Tuesday.