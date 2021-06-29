25-year-old who dove into lake to save brother in critical condition, Utah rescuers say

Ambulance Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 25-year-old man who dove into Pineview Reservoir to try to help his brother Sunday afternoon nearly drowned himself after spending 10 minutes underwater, rescuers say.

The man, who is hospitalized in critical condition, was wearing jeans at the time, which may have become waterlogged and weighed him down, Deputy Fire Chief David Reed told KSL.

He had jumped into the water after his brother, who had gone underwater just before 1 p.m., the Weber County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook. Bystanders rescued his brother, then realized the man had gone under himself.

Onlookers pulled him out an estimated 10 minutes later and began CPR until rescuers arrived, the post said. They were able to restore his pulse and he was airlifted to the hospital.

The man’s brother made it safely to shore.

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old man died at the reservoir while swimming out to his son on a flotation device on Father’s Day, McClatchy News reported. A bystander helped the boy to shore.