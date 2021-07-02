The priciest mansion in Texas just hit the market for $39 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Reatlor.com

A stunningly sophisticated mansion located in coveted University Park has hit the market for $39 million – making it the most expensive home currently on the market in The Lone Star State.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Allow us to clarify: the most expensive completed house, that is.

Office Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Realtor.com, the most expensive home is a $46.5 million mansion — also, of course, in University Park — that is currently under construction, set to be completed in late 2021.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

So for now, the priciest gold medal in Texas goes to the ginormous Hunters Glen Rd. beauty that rests on 2.86-acres and was built in 1946.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Renovated by Cole Smith, the home features 16,748 square-feet of his custom designed and hand forged metal throughout,” the listing says. “The grounds were designed by Armstrong-Berger and offer a resort like feel including spacious lawns, a pool with spa, cabana, terrace with fire pit and outdoor kitchen, a tennis court and party pavilion.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The six bedroom, 5.5-plus bathroom home is currently owned by former trustee of Southern Methodist University John Tolleson and his wife Debbie, CultureMap Dallas reported.

Wine cellar Screen grab from Realtor.com

Architect and designer Smith referred to the home as his “opus,” Realtor said.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Smith was known as a history buff who wove classical and historical styles into his architecture,” Realtor said. “All the windows and some of the French doors open by turning custom “lobster-claw” bronze handles that Smith made himself.”

Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

The listing is held by Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com