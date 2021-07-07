California landmark, a spectacular Queen Victorian, lists for $24 million. Take a look

One of the most famous architectural masterpieces in California rests on Coronado, near San Diego. The Hotel del Coronado, lovingly known as “The Del,” is instantly recognizable with its wooden structure. And while that piece of history isn’t for sale, another is — the “Baby Del,” the Queen Anne Victorian with a similar architectural build, has listed for $24 million.

“A few steps to the white sands of Coronado’s renowned beach, the “Baby Del” proudly stands as one of San Diego’s most magnificent Victorian landmarks,” the listing says. “Its architecture is reminiscent of the Hotel del Coronado a few blocks away.”

The 7,446-square-foot estate, originally referred to as The Livingston House, was built in 1887 and made headlines when it was moved from its original home in Sherman Heights in San Diego to its current spot in Coronado.

Aside from being the tallest house in Coronado, it has a number of standout features, including three guest houses, 12-foot-plus tall ceilings, three fireplaces, a wine cellar, three to five bedrooms, a study, chef’s kitchen and a secret playroom.

“Solid steel spiral staircase connects the four levels on the house adjacent to elevator. Grand Crown Room with 19 glass doors with wraparound deck leads to the private compound and gardens designed for entertaining large and small gatherings,” the listing says. “Glass enclosed showroom is a beautiful focal point of the grounds and is perfect for displaying antique vehicle (tractor does not covey), use for a greenhouse or hosting a bar.”

The listing is held by Carri Fernandez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.