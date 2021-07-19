Pair of family dogs maul 59-year-old woman to death inside Texas home, cops say

An El Paso, Texas, woman was mauled to death by a pair of family dogs, police say. The Sun News file photo

A 59-year-old Texas woman is dead after two family dogs attacked her Sunday inside an El Paso home, police said.

The woman’s daughter arrived at home around 6 p.m. and found the animals, which police described as pit bulls, mauling her mother’s body, according to an El Paso Police Department release.

The dogs appeared to be well taken care of, and their food and water bowls were full, investigators said. They don’t know what triggered the attack, “but all indications are that the two pit bull dogs killed the woman.”

An investigation is underway.