Miss ‘Game of Thrones’? Get your fix at pop-up themed bar coming soon to Texas
It’s been over two years since HBO’s hit fantasy series “Game of Thrones” took its final bow — but that doesn’t mean fans still don’t mourn the Emmy-award winning show coming to an end.
Well, an interactive pop-up bar — revolving around all things Westeros in Houston — is hoping to ease that misery with its bewitching presence (white walkers and real fire-breathing dragons not included).
“The Haus of Thrones” is set to open its doors on Friday and is a “10,000 square-foot, multi-level, multi-photo-op interactive Game of Thrones inspired experience,” the website says.
The photo-ops include the following:
Kings Landing: The capital of the mythical Seven Kingdoms, which houses the famous Iron Throne.
The Wall of the Nights Watch: A wall of ice that stretches across the northern boarder of the Seven Kingdoms (you know, before it was taken out by an ice dragon).
Winterfell: the home of House Stark.
Fans can also recreate their best mini-version of the Iron Throne using everyday materials.
“Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are reserved for game nights with life-size game pieces, Wednesdays and Thursdays are for Game of Thrones-inspired trivia with prizes, and on Fridays and Saturdays there will be a Game of Thrones-inspired costume contest with prizes,” the Houston Chronicle reported.
A pop-up bar is a temporary bar that “can give your venue a specific specialty, helping you stand out from the competition and attract new customers,” according to Diageo Bar Academy.
Tickets for “The Haus of Thrones” start at $40 and are available to those 21 years old and older. Food and drinks are sold separately, the website says.
