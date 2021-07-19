National

Miss ‘Game of Thrones’? Get your fix at pop-up themed bar coming soon to Texas

FILE - In this March 18, 2013, file photo, author George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere for the third season of the HBO television series “Game of Thrones” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles /Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this March 18, 2013, file photo, author George R.R. Martin arrives at the premiere for the third season of the HBO television series “Game of Thrones” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles /Invision/AP, File) Matt Sayles Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

It’s been over two years since HBO’s hit fantasy series “Game of Thrones” took its final bow — but that doesn’t mean fans still don’t mourn the Emmy-award winning show coming to an end.

Well, an interactive pop-up bar — revolving around all things Westeros in Houston — is hoping to ease that misery with its bewitching presence (white walkers and real fire-breathing dragons not included).

“The Haus of Thrones” is set to open its doors on Friday and is a “10,000 square-foot, multi-level, multi-photo-op interactive Game of Thrones inspired experience,” the website says.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HAUS OF THRONES HOUSTON (@hausofthrones)

The photo-ops include the following:

Fans can also recreate their best mini-version of the Iron Throne using everyday materials.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are reserved for game nights with life-size game pieces, Wednesdays and Thursdays are for Game of Thrones-inspired trivia with prizes, and on Fridays and Saturdays there will be a Game of Thrones-inspired costume contest with prizes,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

A pop-up bar is a temporary bar that “can give your venue a specific specialty, helping you stand out from the competition and attract new customers,” according to Diageo Bar Academy.

Tickets for “The Haus of Thrones” start at $40 and are available to those 21 years old and older. Food and drinks are sold separately, the website says.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service