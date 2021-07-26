Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

A man killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend in a shooting at a soccer game near Houston, Texas, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Screengrab from KPRC.

A man killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend while at soccer game in Texas, officials said, sending players running off the field for cover.

The 42-year-old man was watching one of their sons play soccer when he spotted his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend , according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Armed with a silver revolver, he approached and shot them both multiple times in a parking lot near Matías Almeyda Training Center, northwest of Houston, authorities said.

“I was on the bench. I was watching the game. I heard the first gunshot. I looked around to see what was happening,” Angel Guerro told KPRC. “I thought it was like a car crashing or a wheel exploding or something like that. That’s when I saw the guy pick up the gun and started shooting again (at) both the woman and the man.”

A chaotic scene of players scurrying off the field and leaping over a fence for safety was captured on video obtained by KPRC.

The 35-year-old boyfriend died at the scene and the 28-year-old woman died at a hospital, officials said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office initially said the woman was pregnant, but that had not been confirmed by a medical examiner as of Monday, KHOU reported.

Less than two hours after the shooting, the suspected shooter died in an apparent suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. He was found with a silver revolver was next to his body, officials said.

The medical examiner identified him as Lucio Estrada Molina, KHOU reported. The woman and man killed in the shooting had not been identified Monday.

“I’m just surprised things happen like this,” Guerro told KPRC. “You don’t really expect it at a soccer game.”