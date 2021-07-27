Gymnast Simone Biles scratched from Olympics team final

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. AP

Simone Biles, who is considered the greatest gymnast of all time, was scratched Tuesday from the Olympic gymnastics team final.

Biles competed in the vault event Tuesday and scored a 13.766, which is uncharacteristically low for Biles, who won the women’s vault at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She then walked off the competition floor, the Associated Press reported.

She returned a few minutes later and removed her grips for the uneven bars event, signaling the end of her day, according to USA Today. Teammate Jordan Chiles replaced Biles in the uneven bars.

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed Biles will sit for the remainder of the team final. Her status for the individual event finals is unclear.

NBC announcers were told the scratching was not injury related, but rather “a mental issue” that Biles was having.

“She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” Team USA Gymnastics said, according to USA Today.

Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Chiles were the remaining gymnasts for Team USA.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.