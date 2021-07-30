Bus drivers at national park quit after ‘verbal abuse’ over face mask rule, Zion says

Five contracted Zion National Forest shuttle drivers quit after claims of “verbal abuse” from riders over face mask requirements, the park’s superintendent said in a Springdale town meeting on July 14. Photo courtesy of Zion National Forest.

Five bus drivers at Zion National Park resigned after experiencing “verbal abuse” from riders over mandated face mask rules, park officials said.

Much of the country has eased mask mandates. But masks are still required in some parts of the Utah park because it follows federal guidelines. People can take off their mask outdoors but must wear one in shuttles and in buildings, according to the park’s website.

Some people are angered by the facial covering rules, and they’ve lashed out at bus drivers.

The park’s superintendent, Jeff Bradybaugh, brought up the issue at a July 14 Springdale town meeting, The Spectrum reported on Wednesday.

“The contractor had five people quit over verbal abuse they have taken over people wearing masks,” Bradybaugh said. “It seems unnecessary for that issue to develop.”

Under President Joe Biden’s January executive order, masks are still mandated on all federal land including government buildings, airplanes, trains and buses.

There’s two shuttles that run through the park and nearby town. A shuttle is required to get to the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, where individual vehicles are not allowed.

Zion National Park is the third most visited national park in the country, with a total of 3.6 million visits, according to 2020 data released by the National Park Service.