National
You can learn to scuba dive in this California mansion listed for $50M. Take a swim
Some mansions come with everything anyone’s heart could desire: a theater, a separate nightclub, floating staircase, the works.
However, this mansion that’s hit the real estate market in Orange County for $49.9 million, comes with a unique feature that you don’t see even in today’s “mega mansions” — a way to breathe under water.
The seven-bedroom, 9.5-plus-bathroom, 12,900-square-feet mansion also comes with a resort-style pool that not only has underwater speakers, but a snorkel system so you can comfortably stay at the bottom of your pool for longer than your average Joe.
Along with the fabulous pool, the house also features a billiards and poker room with a wet bar, gym, massage room, a six-car garage, 1,000-plus bottle wine room, boardroom, movie theater, boutique-quality walk-in closets, and more.
Then there’s that backyard oasis.
“Outside, the 10-foot-deep resort-style pool takes center stage with water flowing over a vanishing edge, a diving board, spa, underwater speakers and scuba snorkel system,” the listing says. “Additional outdoor amenities include a cold plunge, auto-tee driving range, cabana bar, oversized fire pit, barbecue with grill, and commercial pizza oven surrounded by teak cabinetry.”
According to the Robb Report, the mansion is owned by Joni Rogers-Kante, who is the CEO of SeneGence, a cosmetics company. The home was purchased for $12.5 million in 2017 and millions were poured into upgrades.
Comments