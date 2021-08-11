Surf school owner accused in the grisly deaths of his children in Mexico, officials say

Surfers ride a wave at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Saturday, March 21, 2020. A California surf school owner was detained at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana on suspicion of killing his two young children, officials said. AP

A California surf school owner took his two children to a Mexico resort city over the weekend, officials said.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, attempted to cross the border without them on Tuesday, according to a news conference held by Mexican authorities.

That led U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arresting him in Tijuana on suspicion of stabbing the children to death, according to Border Report. He had an 11-month-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Their bodies were discovered by a farmworker Monday morning in brush near a ranch — around 18 miles from the hotel where the family was staying, the outlet reported.

The girl suffered 12 stab wounds while the boy was found with 17 stab wounds, the news outlet said. A wooden stake with blood stains was found near their bodies, officials said.

Coleman checked his family into the City Express Rosarito hotel in Mexico on Saturday, KABC-TV said. Video footage showed him leaving the hotel with the children around 2:45 a.m. before returning alone a few hours later that Monday.

His wife had reported him and the children missing to Santa Barbara police and was concerned about his “well-being,” SFGate reported.

After receiving a report of the three family members’ disappearance, the FBI Los Angeles field office started working with Santa Barbara police, according to a statement obtained by SFGate.

Coleman’s wife told detectives she believed he went to Mexico, KABC-TV reported.

“A joint investigation is underway among the Santa Barbara Police Department, the FBI in Los Angeles and San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican authorities,” the FBI said.

Coleman is under federal custody in Mexico, SFGate said, and he could face aggravated murder charges.

The Santa Barbara native owns Lovewater Surf School with his wife.

Rosarito, Mexico, is in Baja California. It’s approximately 17 miles from the U.S. border.