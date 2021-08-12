Husband confronting wife kills her daughter and sparks standoff in Texas, police say

Jerry Clements, 68, is accused of killing his wife’s daughter after going to a Memphis, Texas, home and shooting her before a standoff, police say. Photo by Getty Images. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A husband confronting his wife killed her daughter after firing a shotgun into a Texas home, officials said.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said Jerry Clements, 68, went to the daughter’s home in the small Texas Panhandle city of Memphis on Wednesday to confront his wife about being with another man, KAMR reported.

Barred from entering the front door, Clement is accused of shooting into the back door, the news outlet reported.

His wife’s 45-year-old daughter was hit by the gunfire and died inside the home, KFDA reported.

Then Clements returned to his home and refused to leave, KVII reported. Police said there was a “heavy police presence” at the standoff before Texas Rangers were able to bring Clements out of his home, KVII reported.

Clements was arrested on a murder charge, KFDA reported.

