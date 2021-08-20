Youngest orca at SeaWorld San Diego dies at 6 years old. ‘Sudden and unexpected’

A 6-year-old orca named Amaya (not the one pictured) died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego on Thursday. The Associated Press file

A 6-year-old orca was one of the most playful whales in SeaWorld San Diego’s pod. She just died unexpectedly.

Amaya the orca died suddenly Thursday, SeaWorld said. Animal care experts at the park don’t know why.

“The cause of death will not be known until the results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which may take several weeks,” SeaWorld said in an email to McClatchy News. “The entire SeaWorld family is saddened by the loss...Her death was sudden and unexpected.”

Amaya was the youngest orca at SeaWorld San Diego, according to the park’s website. She was playful and loved interacting with her caregivers.

“This is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya,” SeaWorld said. “She inspired millions of guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species.”

The orca started showing signs she was sick Wednesday, just a day before she died. Veterinarians and specialists started treating her, but she declined rapidly.

Amaya was one of 10 orcas at SeaWorld’s underwater viewing exhibit, which included her parents Kalia and Ulises.

The park ended its killer whale breeding program in 2016, which means the orcas that are in SeaWorld currently will be the last generation.

“We haven’t collected a whale from the wild in nearly 40 years,” SeaWorld said on its website in 2017. “With the skills and dedication of our entire SeaWorld team, we will protect and care for these whales — here at our parks — for the rest of their lives, ensuring that future generations will be inspired for years to come.”

