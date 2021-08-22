Over 50 finger injuries to users caused a U.S. and Canada recall related to crossbows

A crossbow is a dangerous weapon even without equipment problems that cause finger injuries. That’s why Ravin Crossbows re-upped a December 2017 recall of 223,600 white arrow nocks in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “If the white nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled and can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking the arrow, posing an injury hazard to users.”

This might sound like something out of a Warner Bros. cartoon, the injury section of the recall alert provides little amusement.

Ravin knows of “51 reports of finger injuries while nocking or re-nocking the white nocks, including 21 serious injuries, and 28 new finger injuries reported since the original recall announcement. The firm has also received reports of other injuries resulting from maintenance and other issues.”

The white arrow nocks were sold with Ravin arrows, Ravin R9 and R15 crossbows and in sets of 12. Users are asked to contact the company for free orange replacement nocks and a $1 credit for each returned recalled nock.

To contact Ravin about replacement or any questions, call 888-298-6335, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central time or email nockupdate@ravincrossbows.com.