National
Teacher who posted meme comparing mask opponents and KKK placed on leave in Nebraska
A teacher who posted a meme on Facebook comparing mask critics to Ku Klux Klansmen has been placed on administrative leave by her Nebraska school district.
“Isn’t it strange they can breathe in this (a Ku Klux Klan mask) but not this (a COVID-19 mask)“ the meme states, showing pictures of both masks, according to WOWT. The Elkhorn Public Schools teacher has not been publicly identified.
A spokesperson for the Elkhorn school district, which is about 20 miles west of Omaha, said it was made aware of the post Tuesday morning.
The teacher was placed on administrative leave as the school district investigates the post.
“Notably, the stated views were expressed on the individual’s personal social media account and do not represent those of the Elkhorn Public Schools,” the district spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News.
The first day of school in the district was Aug. 17. Masks are “strongly recommend” but not required for students and staff members in the school district.
But the Douglas County Health Department, where the school district is located, is pursuing a mask mandate due to “inadequate” vaccination rates and COVID-19 transmission rates that are 15 times higher than those in early June.
“Younger children cannot be vaccinated and locally four school rooms were closed in the first week of classes while another school district mandated masks for all grades,” the health department said.
Comments