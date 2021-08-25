Moose leaves ‘hoof print’ on runner’s head in attack on Colorado trail, officials say

A bull moose (not the one pictured) charged and attacked a man running with his two dogs on a trail in Colorado, wildlife officials said. Idaho Fish and Game/Mike Morrison

A moose charged a runner and left him with a hoof print-shaped cut on the back of his head, Colorado officials said.

The New Mexico man was running on a trail with his two dogs Wednesday when they encountered a bull moose. The runner was on a trail in Winter Park, Colorado, a town about an hour and a half from Denver.

The dogs were off-leash about 50 feet in front of the man during the run. They suddenly bolted back toward the man, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

“He stopped and saw the moose at 50 feet,” District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund said in a news release. “At that point, the dogs ran past him and left the scene.”

The man took two steps toward the moose to see it better, and that caused it to charge toward the man, officials said. The moose attacked the runner, giving him minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital and released the same day, wildlife officials said.

“He’s very lucky that his only injury is a hoof print-shaped laceration on the back of his head,” Rocksund said.

The dogs weren’t harmed during the attack.

Moose attacks in Colorado are increasing, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They are protective animals and will defend their territory and young.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife knows of at least 15 moose conflicts since 2013 where people have been injured. Dogs were involved in almost all of those conflicts, wildlife officials said.

“When people, dogs and a defensive moose interact there is a significant risk of serious injuries to humans and pets,” wildlife officials said. “In addition, because CPW officers will act to protect the public in any wildlife conflict, it could lead to the death of a moose.”

Just last week, a 79-year-old woman was repeatedly stomped on by a moose while taking a dog outside in Colorado. She had severe injuries and was taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

“This incident was no fault of her own,” Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita said in a news release. “Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat.”

Moose are massive animals, weighing between 800 and 1,200 pounds. They can stand up to 6 feet tall, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They are “extremely curious” and want to check everything out.

If a moose starts getting aggressive, it could have laid-back ears, hair on its neck raised and start licking its snout, wildlife officials said. Hikers should keep pets away and avoid animals that are acting abnormally.

“If a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car or tree,” wildlife officials said. “While moose encounters with people are quite common, moose cause few problems.”